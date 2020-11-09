Help for the holidays: News 6 teams up for Angel Tree program

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and Seacoast Bank are teaming up with The Salvation Army for the annual Angel Tree program.

It’s a way to spread holiday cheer and make sure children and seniors around Central Florida wake up to gifts on Christmas morning.

The program kicks off Nov. 9 with 5,000 angels up for adoption. This year, 4,000 angels represent a child ranging from infants to 14 year olds in Orange and Osceola counties. The other 1,000 angels are seniors who might not have a Christmas if it were not for donations.

To keep everyone safe, you can adopt your Angel virtually this year and in person at participating locations.

To adopt virtually:

1. Visit SalvationArmyOrlando.org and click on the Angel Tree tab from the menu bar.

2. Click the “Adopt an Angel” button to be re-routed directly to the angel adoption site for Orange and Osceola counties.

3. Sort through a variety of Angels and select the one(s) you wish to adopt.

4. Select from one of the three drop-off locations. (Even if you plan to deliver or drop off your gifts.)

5. Print Tag/Adoption Confirmation.

To adopt in person:

Donors can choose to adopt an angel from locations across Central Florida, including News 6, the Mall at Millenia, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants and participating Walmart stores.

You can also return your gifts or have them ship directly to the Salvation Army at these addresses:

The Salvation Army Orlando , 416 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

The Salvation Army Kissimmee, 700 Union Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741

*Must be addressed to C/O of The Salvation Army Orlando and include the angel’s name and ID number.

If you would like to drop off your gifts in person, you can do that at these locations:

The Salvation Army Orlando, 416 W Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32804 (M- F 8:30a to 4:30p)

The Salvation Army Kissimmee, 700 Union Street Kissimmee, FL 34741 (M-F 9 am – 2 pm)

The Mall at Millenia, 4200 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32839

Participating Walmart Stores

Viewers can also shop without picking a specific angel via the Walmart Registry at walmartangeltree.com. The toys bought off this registry will go to those angels not selected or whose gifts don’t get returned.

Gifts should be returned or shipped to an above by Dec. 11.

Participating Walmart Angel Tree Locations

Walmart Supercenter ORLANDO (PRINCETON), FL 3101 W PRINCETON ST Walmart Supercenter ORLANDO FL 2500 S KIRKMAN RD Walmart Supercenter ORLANDO (UNION PARK) FL 11250 E COLONIAL DR Walmart Supercenter ORLANDO (TURKEY LAKE), FL 8990 TURKEY LAKE RD Walmart Supercenter ORLANDO (SW) FL 8101 S JOHN YOUNG PKWY Walmart Supercenter ORLANDO (NARCOOSSEE), FL 5991 S GOLDENROD RD Walmart Supercenter ORLANDO FL 11930 NARCOOSSEE ROAD Walmart Supercenter ORLANDO (OAK RIDGE), FL 5734 S. ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL Walmart Supercenter OCOEE FL 10500 W COLONIAL DR Walmart Supercenter WINTER GARDEN FL 16313 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY Walmart Supercenter KISSIMMEE (E), FL 1471 E OSCEOLA PKWY Walmart Supercenter KISSIMMEE, FL 3250 VINELAND RD Walmart Supercenter KISSIMMEE FL 4444 W VINE ST Walmart Supercenter ORLANDO LAKE WILSON FL 2855 N Old Lake Wilson Road Walmart Supercenter KISSIMMEE FL 904 CYPRESS PKWY Walmart Supercenter SAINT CLOUD FL 4400 13TH ST

Participating Chick-fil-A pickup locations: