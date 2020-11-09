79ºF

Help for the holidays: News 6 teams up for Angel Tree program

News 6, Seacoast Bank join The Salvation Army

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and Seacoast Bank are teaming up with The Salvation Army for the annual Angel Tree program.

It’s a way to spread holiday cheer and make sure children and seniors around Central Florida wake up to gifts on Christmas morning.

The program kicks off Nov. 9 with 5,000 angels up for adoption. This year, 4,000 angels represent a child ranging from infants to 14 year olds in Orange and Osceola counties. The other 1,000 angels are seniors who might not have a Christmas if it were not for donations.

To keep everyone safe, you can adopt your Angel virtually this year and in person at participating locations.

To adopt virtually:

1. Visit SalvationArmyOrlando.org and click on the Angel Tree tab from the menu bar.

2. Click the “Adopt an Angel” button to be re-routed directly to the angel adoption site for Orange and Osceola counties.

3. Sort through a variety of Angels and select the one(s) you wish to adopt.

4. Select from one of the three drop-off locations. (Even if you plan to deliver or drop off your gifts.)

5. Print Tag/Adoption Confirmation.

To adopt in person:

Donors can choose to adopt an angel from locations across Central Florida, including News 6, the Mall at Millenia, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants and participating Walmart stores.

You can also return your gifts or have them ship directly to the Salvation Army at these addresses:

  • The Salvation Army Orlando , 416 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32804
  • The Salvation Army Kissimmee, 700 Union Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741

*Must be addressed to C/O of The Salvation Army Orlando and include the angel’s name and ID number.

  • If you would like to drop off your gifts in person, you can do that at these locations:
  • The Salvation Army Orlando, 416 W Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32804 (M- F 8:30a to 4:30p)
  • The Salvation Army Kissimmee, 700 Union Street Kissimmee, FL 34741 (M-F 9 am – 2 pm)
  • The Mall at Millenia, 4200 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32839
  • Participating Walmart Stores

Viewers can also shop without picking a specific angel via the Walmart Registry at walmartangeltree.com. The toys bought off this registry will go to those angels not selected or whose gifts don’t get returned.

Gifts should be returned or shipped to an above by Dec. 11.

Participating Walmart Angel Tree Locations

Walmart SupercenterORLANDO (PRINCETON), FL 3101 W PRINCETON ST
Walmart SupercenterORLANDO FL 2500 S KIRKMAN RD
Walmart SupercenterORLANDO (UNION PARK) FL 11250 E COLONIAL DR
Walmart SupercenterORLANDO (TURKEY LAKE), FL 8990 TURKEY LAKE RD
Walmart SupercenterORLANDO (SW) FL 8101 S JOHN YOUNG PKWY
Walmart SupercenterORLANDO (NARCOOSSEE), FL 5991 S GOLDENROD RD
Walmart SupercenterORLANDO FL 11930 NARCOOSSEE ROAD
Walmart SupercenterORLANDO (OAK RIDGE), FL 5734 S. ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
Walmart SupercenterOCOEE FL 10500 W COLONIAL DR
Walmart SupercenterWINTER GARDEN FL 16313 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY
Walmart SupercenterKISSIMMEE (E), FL 1471 E OSCEOLA PKWY
Walmart SupercenterKISSIMMEE, FL 3250 VINELAND RD
Walmart SupercenterKISSIMMEE FL 4444 W VINE ST
Walmart SupercenterORLANDO LAKE WILSON FL 2855 N Old Lake Wilson Road
Walmart SupercenterKISSIMMEE FL 904 CYPRESS PKWY
Walmart SupercenterSAINT CLOUD FL 4400 13TH ST

Participating Chick-fil-A pickup locations:

Altamonte Mall451 Altamonte Dr. Altamonte Springs 32701
Altamonte Springs FSU234 W State Road 436 Altamonte Springs 32714
Casselberry80 Oxford Rd. Fern Park 32730
Celebration6050 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee 34747
Clermont2585 E. Highway 50 Clermont 34711
Colonial Plaza Market Center2448 East Colonial Dr. Orlando 32803
Hunt Club3050 E. Semoran Blvd Apopka 32703
Kirkman & Conroy4752 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando 32811
Kissimmee4450 West Vine Street Kissimmee 34746
Lake Buena Vista13448 S. Apopka-Vineland Dr. Orlando 32821
Lake Nona12801 Narcoossee Rd Orlando 32832
Lake Mary Blvd.4420 West Lake Mary Blvd. Lake Mary 32746
Lee Vista6350 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando 32822
The Loop3286 N. John Young Pkwy Kissimmee 34741
Maitland Blvd.8673 Summit Centre Way Orlando 32810
The Mall at Millenia4200 Conroy Road Ste. 245 Orlando 32389
Mount Dora17240 U.S. Highway 441 Mount Dora 32757
Ocoee10620 West Colonial Dr. Ocoee 34761
Orange Avenue2885 S. Orange Ave Orlando 32806
Orlando Ave. at Fairbanks700 South Orlando Ave Winter Park 32789
Orlando Square1800 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando 32809
Black Lake Road7891 Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee 34747
Oviedo Mall1610 Oviedo Mall Blvd. Oviedo 32765
Sand Lake Road7333 W. Sand Lake Rd. Orlando 32819
Sanford4590 W. State Road 46 Sanford 32771
Seminole Towne Center260 Towne Center Circle Sanford 32771
Southchase Plaza13085 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando 32837
St. Cloud4360 13th Street St. Cloud 34769
Tuskawilla Road1455 Tuskawilla Rd. Winter Springs 32708
University at Forsyth3391 University Blvd. Winter Park 32792
University at Rouse11350 University Blvd. Orlando 32817
Waterford Lakes633 North Alafaya Trail Orlando 32828
Four Corners FSU644 US Highway 27 Clermont 34714
Winter Garden3166 Daniels Road Winter Garden 34787
Oviedo FSU32 E Mithcell Hammock Road Oviedo 32765
Hammock Ridge & Hwy 273365 Hammock Ridge Road Clermont 34711

