First look: Walt Disney World entrance signs get royal makeover

ORLANDO, Fla – For anyone visiting Walt Disney World, the excitement truly builds when you drive underneath the entrance gates that say “the most magical place on earth."

Walt Disney World officials said Monday the entrance gates will be getting a royal makeover that will complement the recent enhancements to Cinderella Castle and work that is already underway to the Magic Kingdom entrance plaza.

The new rendering shows the gates will sport a royal blue color palette, gold trim and keep the famous Disney characters on either side. These colors will also appear on the Magic Kingdom Park Auto Plaza, and will bring a new shimmer to the iconic entryway.

Work underway now at Magic Kingdom Entrance Plaza (WKMG-TV)

Work to the entrance signs are now underway, and guests will begin to see the progress unfold as they venture to any of the four theme parks.

Disney said these refreshed gateways will continue to set the tone for all the stories guests will tell and the memories they will cherish long after their visit.