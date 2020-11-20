Disney’s park hopping will return soon -- but with a catch

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve been to a Walt Disney World theme park recently, you know how hard it is to pick the one park you want to visit for the day.

When Walt Disney World reopened after being closed for months due to the coronavirus, the theme parks did away with park hopping in order to keep track of how many people were inside each park with their park reservation system.

Now, the park says it plans to bring back the popular amenity early next year.

Disney Park Hopper Option Returns (Photo: Disney Parks Blog)

According to the Disney Park’s Blog, starting Jan. 1, 2021, guests who purchased a ticket or annual pass with park hopper benefits will be able to visit more than one park per day. This extra perk will also come with some new modifications as the theme park focuses on health and safety.

“With the updated Park Hopper experience, guests must make a Disney Park Pass reservation for the first park they plan to visit and enter that first park prior to visiting another,” Avery Maehrer, Manager of Communications, Walt Disney World Resort said. “At this time, a park reservation is not required after the first park, however, reservation requirements are subject to change.”

Park hopper hours will start at 2 p.m. each day and end at the park’s scheduled closing time.

Are you happy to hear that theme park hopping is making a return?