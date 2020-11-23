Foodie Guide: Walt Disney World shows off holiday offerings at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World is showing off some of its mouth-watering treats available now at Magic Kingdom.

The park has something for everyone including sugar cookies, gingerbread churros, macarons and holiday topped sundaes.

All of these fun looking desserts are available at the park through Dec. 31.

Get your must-try list out - and let’s dive in!

Flip through the photo gallery below to see all the treats being offered.

Full Screen 1 / 12 Main Street Bakery: Holiday Mickey Cinnamon Roll, a Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll drizzled with red and green icing. Twice Upon a Cupcake: A new confetti Christmas tree tops a vanilla cupcake with a red velvet hidden Mickey

While trying some of the delicious new treats, guests at Magic Kingdom will also get the chance to see character cavalcades with a holiday twist, decorations, holiday merchandise and Cinderella’s Castle lit up in an all-new way.