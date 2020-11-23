76ºF

Entertainment

Foodie Guide: Walt Disney World shows off holiday offerings at Magic Kingdom

Treats available through Dec. 31

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Theme Parks, Food, Holidays
Holiday foods at Magic Kingdom park
Holiday foods at Magic Kingdom park (Disney Parks Blog)

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World is showing off some of its mouth-watering treats available now at Magic Kingdom.

The park has something for everyone including sugar cookies, gingerbread churros, macarons and holiday topped sundaes.

All of these fun looking desserts are available at the park through Dec. 31.

Get your must-try list out - and let’s dive in!

Flip through the photo gallery below to see all the treats being offered.

While trying some of the delicious new treats, guests at Magic Kingdom will also get the chance to see character cavalcades with a holiday twist, decorations, holiday merchandise and Cinderella’s Castle lit up in an all-new way.

Minnie Mouse (left) and Mickey Mouse (right) wave to guests during their cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A., as part of the holiday celebrations at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
Minnie Mouse (left) and Mickey Mouse (right) wave to guests during their cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A., as part of the holiday celebrations at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer) (Walt Disney World)

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: