Gatorland takes a bite out of the holidays with all new Christmas event

ORLANDO, Fla – Christmas in Florida would not be complete without a Christmas tree surrounded by dozens of hungry alligators.

Gatorland in Orlando is making those dreams come true this holiday season. The popular wildlife park is beginning its first annual Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event this weekend. The holiday experience not only gets guests close to Florida’s favorite reptiles but also features Gatorland-style holiday displays, live entertainment, a very merry train ride and festive photo opportunities.

“We are so excited to be presenting our very first holiday event this year. It’s another great way for us to offer new experiences for people to come out and have fun with us in a very safe environment,” said Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland.

Swamp Ape with Snowman

Guests will stroll around the 110-acre theme park and see the “oh no, snowmen.” Officials said the northern snowbirds have underestimated the hot Florida heat and are trying to stay cool. Families can also take pictures of the comedic gingerbread village trailer park which features life-size gingerbread characters, based on Gatorland’s most popular personalities.

The trip can be topped off with a visit to see the character, Gator Claws and his merry elves. Officials said the character is the crocodilian of Christmas and is hanging out on a holiday airboat. The theme park will also offer holiday food items for purchase throughout the park.

Gatorland has implemented health and safety guidelines, which includes the wearing of face masks.

The holiday event is included with regular admission and runs Dec. 5, 6, 13, 14, 19 and 20.

