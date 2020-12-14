Relive these Disney holiday traditions from the comfort of your own home

ORLANDO, Fla – The holiday celebrations are officially underway at Walt Disney World. Every lamp post is dressed in festive holiday décor, delicious holiday food and drinks are being offered and character cavalcades are marching their way down Main Street U.S.A.

While the magic is still alive this year at Walt Disney World, Central Florida will be missing out on some seasonal entertainment that some families have called traditions for several years. This includes the EPCOT Candlelight Processional and last year’s new show, ‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ at Magic Kingdom. Both events were canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But have no fear, just like a Christmas miracle, Walt Disney World is bringing virtual encore performances of these holiday shows straight to your home.

So without further adieu, grab the family and popcorn and enjoy!

‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’

2019 EPCOT Candlelight Processional

Disney said guests staying at the Walt Disney World resort can catch the virtual performances nightly in their hotel rooms on Channel 74.