Florida’s Keyontae Johnson collapses on court during game against FSU

Johnson was taken to a hospital for treatment

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11), shown during an exhibition game against Lynn, starred in a game Thursday against Saint Joseph's. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey) (2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

A Florida Gators basketball player collapsed during a game Saturday.

Keyontae Johnson collapsed during the game against rival Florida State.

According to ESPN, Johnson collapsed just a few minutes into the game following a timeout.

Johnson was given emergency medical attention on the court and then taken to the locker room.

Reports say that Johnson was celebrating with teammates before collapsing.

Officials decided to continue the game after Johnson was placed onto a stretcher and taken off the court.

“Keyontae Johnson is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, and we’ll share an update when we can,” Florida men’s basketball said in a statement.

A Florida spokesman said Johnson is in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story, stay with News 6 for updates

