Florida’s Keyontae Johnson collapses on court during game against FSU

A Florida Gators basketball player collapsed during a game Saturday.

Keyontae Johnson collapsed during the game against rival Florida State.

We had an extended delay as @Keyontae went down. Our thoughts are with Key. Love you, man. — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 12, 2020

[TRENDING: Floridians could soon eat invasive pythons | Viral video shows youth football coach striking player | 2020 pop culture wrap]

According to ESPN, Johnson collapsed just a few minutes into the game following a timeout.

Johnson was given emergency medical attention on the court and then taken to the locker room.

Reports say that Johnson was celebrating with teammates before collapsing.

They’re now placing Keyontae Johnson onto a stretcher and wheeling him from the court.



Whole arena is silent. Hope he’s ok. https://t.co/SrR5KSkowo pic.twitter.com/kal6AA2BmM — Warchant.com (@Warchant) December 12, 2020

Officials decided to continue the game after Johnson was placed onto a stretcher and taken off the court.

“Keyontae Johnson is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, and we’ll share an update when we can,” Florida men’s basketball said in a statement.

A Florida spokesman said Johnson is in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Keyontae Johnson is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, and we'll share an update when we can. https://t.co/bUkidjT4qd — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 12, 2020

This is a developing story, stay with News 6 for updates