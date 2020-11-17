Universal offers new exclusive holiday tour packed with seasonal experiences

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando announced Tuesday that it’s expanding its holiday offerings this season with an all-new exclusive tour.

Running on select days from Nov. 22 to Jan. 3, guests can book the add-on tour and get exclusive access to holiday experiences that are playing out across both the resort’s award-winning theme parks.

Universal’s Holiday Experience Featuring Macy’s Balloons (WKMG-TV)

The specially guided tour will give select guests priority access to Universal’s Holiday Experience featuring Macy’s balloons, holiday tribute store, a hot chocolate meet-and-greet with the Grinch and an exclusive showing of the stunning projection show, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Guests will end the night by receiving a special themed gift that will commemorate the holiday experience.

Universal's Holiday Tribute Store (WKMG-TV)

Universal holiday tours can be booked online, in-person or by calling 1-866-346-9350 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Universal annual passholders are receiving a special discounted price of $49.99 per ticket.

Those tickets can be purchased online or at the Universal Orlando Annual Passholder lounge.