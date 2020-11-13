Disney World plans to increase capacity to 35%

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney CEO Bob Chapek told investors they are seeing high demand and strong attendance at the parks in Orlando.

Chapek said they are now allowing the parks to have up to 35 percent of total capacity each day, which is up from 25 percent.

Additionally, Thursday was the release of Disney’s fourth quarter and full fiscal year earnings.

The numbers are down year over year, Chapek did highlight some bright spots.

Disney’s quarter four revenues were over 14.7 billion, that’s down 23 percent from last year.

The report shows Disney’s fiscal year revenue was 65.3 billion, down about 6 percent from last year.

If you take a look at Disney’s parks, experiences, and products, the number is down 61 percent in quarter four and down 37 percent for the fiscal year.

But Chapek highlighted the success of their streaming service, Disney+, and said, “The real bright spot has been our direct-to-consumer business, which is key to the future of our company, and on this anniversary of the launch of Disney+ we’re pleased to report that, as of the end of the fourth quarter, the service had more than 73 million paid subscribers - far surpassing our expectations in just its first year.”