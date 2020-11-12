PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Florida sees flooding as Tropical Storm Eta inches closer

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tropical Storm Eta is making its way toward an early morning landfall and already, parts of Florida are experiencing flooding from the deluge of rainfall.

As of Wednesday night, Eta is swirling in the Gulf of Mexico with its eye just north of the Tampa Bay area.

It’s expected to make landfall between 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday then trek across the state through Jacksonville before it makes its way into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday evening.

The trouble started as early as Monday in Volusia County as extreme tidal conditions elevated water levels, which then inundated an area of North Beach Street in Ormond Beach.

Conditions weren’t much better on Tuesday and Wednesday in the coastal cities as three more roads had to be closed: Highbridge Road from John Anderson Drive to Walter Boardman Lane, North Beach Street from Inglesa Avenue to Pine Tree Drive and Walter Boardman Lane from Highbridge Road to Old Dixie Highway.

Residents can expect 25 to 30 mph sustained winds in the northwest part of Volusia County, while the rest could see 15 to 20 mph winds.

Beach erosion and 1 to 3 inches of rain is also possible along Central Florida’s east coast.

South Florida also ran into flooding problems earlier this week.

School buses make their way through a flooded parking lot Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale. (WPLG)

News 6 partner Local 10 reports that flooding in the region forced 40 school campuses to close Tuesday as officials dealt with issues of water penetration, power loss and flooding.

Affected campuses were in Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Miami Lakes, Golden Glades, Opa-locka, Kendall, Key Biscayne, Davie, Miramar, Weston, Pembroke Pines, Pompano Beach, Hollywood, Lauderhill, Southwest Ranches, Plantation and Fort Lauderdale.

The Miami TV station captured aerial photos of waterlogged schoolgrounds and bright yellow buses struggling to make their way through flooded parking lots.

In one piece of footage, a pair of Northwest Miami-Dade residents use buckets and a ladder to try to throw water out over the fence of their flooded back porch area.

Aerial video shows flooding in Medley, Doral, Miami Gardens, Miami Lakes, Hialeah, Sunrise pic.twitter.com/opF3rI6ssr — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) November 9, 2020

The Associated Press also captured photos of the damage at Driftwood Acres Mobile Home Park in Davie. Those visuals show residents with water up to their knees as they slosh through the streets.

Residents clear debris from a flooded street in the Driftwood Acres Mobile Home Park, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Davie, Fla. Tropical Storm Eta was squatting off western Cuba on Tuesday after drifting away from South Florida, where it unleashed a deluge that flooded entire neighborhoods and covered the floors of some homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Making its way up the state, the reports of flooding in the greater Tampa Bay area started trickling in Wednesday night.

Video from the Sarasota Police Department shows water rippling across John Ringling Boulevard, forcing authorities to restrict traffic in the area heading out to the islands.

Our Emergency Response Team (ERT) just shot this video in the 200 block of John Ringling Boulevard in the City of... Posted by Sarasota Police Department on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The video was posted along with a word of caution for residents and would-be storm watchers: “Please stay home tonight.”

800 block Virginia Drive W pic.twitter.com/fFL2r19Cn7 — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) November 12, 2020

A similar warning came from neighboring Bradenton as police there urged residents to stay off the road. The department started making post after post starting before 10 p.m. Wednesday showing roads under water and waves encroaching from Palma Sola Bay.

Water encroaching from Palma Sola Bay onto Manatee Ave.

Please stay off the roads, if possible. pic.twitter.com/cIM91Bg17r — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) November 12, 2020

Charlotte County Emergency Management was also worried about high water levels in a Facebook post made around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

That video shows waves crashing ashore at Bayshore Live Oak Park due to the high tide.

Tropical Storm Eta and a high tide brought waves crashing ashore at Bayshore Live Oak Park in Charlotte Harbor... Posted by Charlotte County Emergency Management on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Locally in Central Florida, it’s possible that we could see more water during the early morning hours and into Thursday afternoon. According to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos, flooding is possible particularly in low-lying areas and areas that don’t drain well.

Be sure to check back here for more photos, videos and updates.