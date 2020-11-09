Flooding closes Volusia County road as Tropical Storm Eta hovers near Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An area of North Beach Street in Volusia County is closed Monday due to flooding, according to a news release.

The Volusia County Road and Bridge Division announced the emergency road closure of North Beach Street from Inglesa Avenue to Pine Tree Drive in Ormond Beach as Tropical Storm Eta remained off Florida’s coast.

“Extreme tidal conditions have resulted in elevated water levels, causing the road to become inundated with water,” officials said in the release.

It’s unclear how long the road would remain closed but county officials said they will continue to watch water levels in the area and reopen it once it’s safe to do so.

Residents of areas along Central Florida’s coast can expect to feel more of Eta’s impacts throughout the day. According to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges, gusty winds, flooding and beach erosion are all possible along Central Florida’s coast.

