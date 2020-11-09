All eyes on Eta as astronauts, SpaceX prepare for launch this week from Florida

The first astronaut launch from American soil happened earlier this summer despite the afternoon storms Florida is known for -- including a tornado warning -- and this time around as SpaceX prepares to launch its second-ever group of astronauts to the space station, launch teams are up against Tropical Storm Eta.

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Japanese Space Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi arrived at Kennedy Space Center on Sunday in preparation for their launch planned for Saturday at 7:49 p.m. from the space center’s historic launchpad 39A.

SpaceX launches astronauts for NASA and its international partners, under the commercial crew program, using its Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The astronaut crew have named this space vehicle Resilience, fitting for the trying times amid a global pandemic.

This will mark the second astronaut launch by SpaceX and the first operational mission, known as Crew-1, with the Dragon spacecraft, after the company successfully launched NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the ISS in May and returned them home for an Apollo-era style splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

NASA and SpaceX teams are currently at Kennedy Space Center for the Crew-1 mission’s Flight Readiness Review, which is expected to be complete either late Monday or continue Tuesday. Managers will discuss the SpaceX vehicles as well as the weather.

Brevard County, home to KSC, remains in the cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Eta, which is near the Florida Keys Monday and forecast to continue meandering in the eastern Gulf of Mexico through Friday. Schools in Brevard County were closed Monday due to winds up to 55 mph and drenching rain from Eta.

Launch weather officers with the Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron will no doubt be watching Eta closely in the coming days ahead of the launch. It’s still too early for the 45th to issue its launch forecast.

The astronauts will participate in a media briefing Monday at 1:15 p.m.

