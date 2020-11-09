Here’s how Eta will impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Eta is just off Florida’s Coast, bringing big changes to Central Florida’s forecast.

The system has already made landfall twice -- once as a Category 4 hurricane in Nicaragua and a second time in the Florida Keys as a tropical storm.

Now, all eyes are on Eta as the system moves southwestward over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and surrounding portions of the U.S. wait to see its next move.

[TRENDING: Florida in Eta’s cone | The latest on the presidential race | Is there proof of voter fraud?]

Here is the 10 a.m. advisory and forecast track on #Eta from the National Hurricane Center. Head to https://t.co/KqvEKAk5Md for more. pic.twitter.com/CduCZrsJPr — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) November 9, 2020

Most models show the system moving out into the Gulf by the end of the week instead of moving toward Florida, which is contrary to what models showed late last week.

Of course, News 6′s meteorologists are monitoring every update related to Eta as new tracks are released by the National Hurricane Center every few hours.

Eta models at 9:46 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9. (WKMG)

In the meantime, Central Florida is already feeling the impacts of Eta, particularly along its coastal counties.

Coastal impacts

Residents of Brevard County and other areas along Central Florida’s coast can expect gusty winds between 40 and 55 mph, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Flooding is also possible along the coast as 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected, Bridges said. Beach erosion is also possible.

Central impacts

In interior portions of Central Florida, residents should stay weather aware as tornadoes are possible, according to Bridges. The possibility of tornadoes is in addition to gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph and tropical downpours in the forecast. According to Bridges, 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible.

Western impacts

Eta is expected to have slightly less impacts on western portions of Central Florida, according to Bridges, though some will still be felt. Expect spotty tropical downpours, gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph and 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

Another system brewing?

Eta isn’t the only disturbance the National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on right now.

The Hurricane Center is also issuing advisories for a non-tropical low pressure system located several hundred miles southwest of the Azores as it gradually becomes better organized. Forecasters are giving that wave a 70% chance of development over the next five days.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has no intention of ending early this year, with Tropical Storm #Eta near Florida, and two other areas that have medium chances of becoming tropical cyclones this week- Ugh. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/Z47H02URxQ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 9, 2020

Another tropical wave is forecast to move over the central Caribbean Sea, where an area of low pressure could form in a couple of days. That wave has been given a 50% chance of development over the next five days.

The next named system will be called Theta, the next letter of the Greek alphabet.

Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names weeks ago due to a record-breaking hurricane season and had to move on to Greek ones as storms continued to form in the very busy tropics.

This is only the second time National Hurricane Center forecasters have had to pull out the Greek alphabet for names. The last time that occurred was in 2005.

The Atlantic Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Keep tabs on Eta and get the latest information on the tropics at ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.