TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Cone for Eta still includes portion of Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the remnants of Hurricane Eta moved back over Caribbean waters Friday, some computer models and the official track from the National Hurricane Center show the weather system potentially hitting South Florida in the coming days before moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Friday morning, Eta was 110 miles north-northwest of La Ceiba, Honduras.

Eta has winds of 35 mph and was moving north at 8 mph.

Eta's track.

The track shows Eta approaching Cuba late Saturday before approaching Florida early Monday as a strong tropical storm.

It remains to be seen where Eta goes after entering the Gulf off Florida’s west coast. It’s possible the storm could turn back into Florida, according to some model runs.

Meanwhile, governments worked to tally the displaced and dead and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama.

It will be days before the true toll of Eta will be known. Its torrential rains battered economies already strangled by the COVID-19 pandemic, took all from those who had little and laid bare the shortcomings of governments unable to aid their citizens and pleading for international assistance.

Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei says dozens of people have been killed in landslides.