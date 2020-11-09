Track vs. computer models: Where’s Eta headed?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Eta has wreaked havoc in South Florida with flooding rains and gusty winds.

In Central Florida, Brevard County, which is under a tropical storm warning, closed schools Monday as outer bands could lash the area with drenching rains.

Everyone wants to know where Eta is headed in the coming days, but the official track and the latest computer models differ on the storm’s path.

As of Monday morning, the official track from the National Hurricane Center shows Eta becoming a Category 1 hurricane as it moves southwest from the Florida Keys. The track then shows Eta heading north and making landfall near the Big Bend of Florida. The cone, however, covers a region from South Florida to the Panhandle.

This track will likely shift West if the models continue to move ETA West (farther into the Gulf). pic.twitter.com/Km8wFCrkO1 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) November 9, 2020

Several computer models, though, now suggest that Eta will travel west, deeper into the Gulf of Mexico, and away from Florida.

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said the official track is based, in part, on the models, so changes to the track could be on the way.

The path of the storm remains very uncertain due to other weather factors, including steering patterns, so it’s best to keep checking in for the latest.

Nonetheless, a rainy day is expected Monday in Central Florida.

In the video player below, check the track, models, satellite, radar and more.

Watch News 6 for more weather updates.