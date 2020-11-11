Here’s what to expect from Eta if you live in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Emergency managers say they are monitoring the impacts of Tropical Storm Eta which should come through overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Wednesday afternoon, inside an Orlando Lowes, manager Richard Heetai shows us how two weeks ago they moved their hurricane supplies to the back shelves to make room for turkey fryers and Christmas Trees. Heetai shocked a storm is coming so late in the season but saying they are fully stocked with all supplies because of that.

“So we watched to see how the sales were and how the demand was. Some people came in earlier this morning but later on in the day it died down, so we will keep them here,” Heetai said pointing to an aisle full of generators.

According to Orange County Emergency Manager Chief Lauraleigh Avery the county’s EOC is monitoring the storm. There are currently no active watches or warnings for the county but the biggest threat she said in a statement to News 6 could be the potential for tornadoes, though the storm is expected to weaken.

Potential Impacts:

• Impact of this weather system will be overnight tonight and into Thursday

• In Orange County, expect sustained winds 15-25mph with gusts up to 35mph

• 43% probability of Tropical Storm force winds in Orlando

• Low threat of tornados in western Orange County and very low threat in Eastern Orange County

• Expected rainfall 1-2″, with up to 4-6′' if we receive squalls.

“Orange county continues to monitor the system and is prepared to take immediate action if changes occur,” Avery said in a statement.

There are currently no road closures or sand bag distribution centers open in the county, however Orange County does have an emergency notification app that you can download if anything changes or if the threat becomes greater as Eta approaches.

For more information on Orange County’s plans ahead of Eta, click or tap here.