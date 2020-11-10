Flooding closes 3 roads in northeast Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County emergency officials have closed three roads in northeastern parts of the county Tuesday due to elevated water levels.

Volusia County government said in a news release the following roads are closed: Highbridge Road from John Anderson Drive to Walter Boardman Lane, North Beach Street from Inglesa Avenue to Pine Tree Drive and Walter Boardman Lane from Highbridge Road to Old Dixie Highway.

Extreme tidal conditions have resulted in elevated water levels in the Tomoka and Halifax rivers, causing flooding.

It’s unclear when the roads will reopen. Officials are monitoring the water for when it is low enough to drive on the roads.

Tropical Storm Eta has been dumping rain across Florida for the past several days, causing coastal flooding.

Constant bands of rain and heavy winds caused flooding in Ormond Beach Monday. Authorities shut down parts of North Beach Street between Pine Tree Drive and the Tomoka State Park Outpost because the street was underwater.