Tropical Storm Eta shuts down some COVID-19 testing sites in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – In less than 24 hours, Eta went from hurricane back to a tropical storm, with its projected path pointing back toward Florida. State officials are now making adjustments to coronavirus testing sites as they brace for Eta’s impacts.

State leaders have dubbed the storm “Erratic Eta” for its unpredictability as it prompted watches and warnings across portions of Central Florida.

Bracing for potential flooding and high-force winds, state-run coronavirus testing sites across Florida are shutting down ahead of Eta’s anticipated landfall.

Below are the sites that are closing in Central Florida:

Volusia County state-run testing site

New Smyrna Beach City officials are shutting down the City Gym test site at 1000 Live Oak St. on Thursday due to forecast impacts from the storm, according to a tweet from the city.

Department of Health Lake-Clermont site

Due to the potential storm impacts from Eta, DOH-Lake Clermont COVID-19 testing site announced will be closed Thursday. The testing site is scheduled to reopen Friday at 9 a.m.

For more information on state-supported testing sites, click here.

