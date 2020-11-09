Flooding causes section of North Beach Street to close in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Constant bands of rain and heavy winds are causing some flooding in Ormond Beach. Monday, authorities shut down parts of North Beach Street between Pine ree Drive and the Tomoka State Park Outpost because the street was underwater.

For locals, it’s not a surprising sight, the roadway is surrounded by water, and signs are posted with warnings about the potential flooding.

But for visitors like Stefan Minnig, it surprised him.

“We were concerned that hopefully we don’t get swamped in our tent. We’ve seen heavy rains at times,” said Minnig.

Minnig traveled from Ohio to camp out at Tomoka State Park. He said the bad weather has put a damper on his plans, but he’s heading out fishing anyway despite the rain. Ironically, the weather has been great in Ohio.

“We’d like to get out in some sunshine at some point. I guess the weather in Ohio has been nice the past few days... the warmest it’s been for a while,” Minnig said.

No word yet on when North Beach Street will reopen, but according to News 6′s weather team, there is expected to be more rain in the area throughout the week.