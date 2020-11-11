WATCH LIVE: Eta briefings from News 6 weather team

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Eta projected to impact Central Florida, News 6 wants to keep you as informed as possible.

For the next several hours, a News 6 meteorologist will provide a weather update in the video player above. The updates will take place at 15 minutes and 45 minutes past the hour.

Eta strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday morning, packing 75 mph winds and dumping rain. Eta was 130 miles west-southwest of Fort Myers, moving north-northeast at 15 mph.

Computer models show Eta weakening back to a tropical storm and making landfall Thursday north of Tampa and tracking across the state, south of Jacksonville.

Several Central Florida counties are under tropical storm warnings and watches.

