These Central Florida schools are closed due to Eta

OCALA, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Eta projected to bring downpours and possible severe weather to Central Florida, some local districts have canceled school on Thursday.

Marion County Public Schools and Polk County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, officials said.

[TRENDING: What’s the ‘dirty side’ of a storm? | CDC gives guidance on Thanksgiving | Astronauts prepare for Saturday launch]

Marion County said its schools are scheduled to reopen Friday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, officials are expecting 1-2 inches rain from Eta, with pockets possibly seeing as much as 4 inches. Maximum wind gusts may reach 46 mph as rain bands whip across the region.

There are no anticipated shelter openings or sandbag operations within the county, sheriff’s officials said.

Marion County and city of Ocala government offices will remain open, authorities said.

Ocala will continue garbage pickup as scheduled.

The boat ramp in Dunnellon at the Rainbow River will be closed at 7 p.m. and will remain closed Thursday.

Polk County is expected to experience sustained winds of 35-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph Thursday morning.

“In those conditions, it will be unsafe to transport students to and from school,” school officials said in a news release. “The decision to close schools and offices is being made out of an abundance of caution, to ensure the safety of our students, parents and employees.”

Polk County schools are expected to reopen Friday.

All after-school activities are also canceled on Thursday, but are expected to resume on Friday.

Seminole County Public Schools, meanwhile, said its campuses will remain open Thursday.

“We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Eta with our partners at the Seminole County Office of Emergency Management, local meteorologists, and additional agencies. At this time, all SCPS schools and district facilities will remain open Thursday,” SCPS said in a news release. “As always, if the forecast changes or the weather condition deteriorates, we will keep you posted.”

Meanwhile, the University of Central Florida will be open Thursday.

UCF is monitoring Tropical Storm #Eta and its possible impacts in Central Florida, which could begin on Thursday morning. Based on current projections, all UCF operations and classes are continuing on a normal schedule.



Follow @UCF and @UCFPolice for updates. — UCF 😷 (@UCF) November 11, 2020

Eta regained hurricane strength Wednesday morning before weakening back to a tropical storm hours later as Florida braces for a second hit from the storm.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds increased to around 75 mph off Florida’s southwest coast before dropping to 70 mph.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a hurricane watch for a 120-mile stretch that includes Tampa and St. Petersburg. Lake, Marion and Sumter counties are under a tropical storm warning.

The storm has been in the Gulf of Mexico since crossing over South Florida on Sunday.