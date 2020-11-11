Lake County residents stock up on supplies ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The late turn of Tropical Storm Eta back toward Central Florida is giving people less time to get their homes and families prepared for the storm.

Cade Carter, the president of Central Florida Ace Dealers, said there was a line of people outside the Mount Dora store Wednesday morning to get propane and stock up on supplies.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in and they’re filling propane right now, they’re getting tarps,” Carter said.

Darlene Peck picked up charcoal for her grill. She said she often loses power during storms.

“In case the power goes out got to have a cup of coffee,” Peck said.

Carter said they have been busy all day helping customers get ready for the storm. He said many were caught by surprise with the change in the track.

“This one was going south and at last minute it turned and now it’s coming straight toward the center of our state and everyone this morning is getting ready for it,” Carter said.

County officials said they are monitoring the storm. The county is offering free sandbags to residents in Astor near Lake County Fire State #10 at 23023 State Road 40.

The county is preparing for tropical downpours with wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour. It could also get up to 4 inches of rain.

Carter said this storm will be a rainmaker.

“Everyone is getting ready for flooding. People are getting a lot tarps, bungee cords, duct tapes,” Carter said. “People are buying duct tape to help seal windows and door seals.”

He adds we still have weeks left of hurricane season and you want to be prepared.

“Don’t think anything you get today is going to go bad. In most cases you can put them in your hurricane kit or your Tupperware and have them ready for next year,” Carter said.