Romaine calm: Florida man accused of lashing out at fast food workers over lack of lettuce

LARGO, Fla. – A Florida man threw a fit at a fast food restaurant because the eatery didn’t have any lettuce to put on his sandwich, according to the Largo Police Department.

Police said they were called to Checkers on Ulmerton Road around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 after employees reported that Henry Arce-Cabellero, 49, was beating on a glass window of the drive-thru and screaming at employees because they didn’t have lettuce to put on his sandwich.

The employees said they were afraid for the safety of themselves and other customers, records show.

Police said when they arrived, Arce-Cabellero was uncooperative and denied the allegations.

According to the affidavit, Arce-Cabellero also refused to provide his driver’s license after an officer repeatedly asked him, which resulted in the officer opening the door and escorting him out of the vehicle.

Records show he tried to pull his arm away as the officer was placing him into custody but he stopped resisting once he was placed in handcuffs.

He’s facing charges of resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct.

Although it’s unclear if it’s related, the FDA recently announced 3,396 cartons of lettuce potentially contaminated with E. Coli have been recalled across the country.