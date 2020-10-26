85ºF

Florida

Florida man stole bulldozer, mowed down Joe Biden signs, police say

James Blight arrested on charges of grand theft auto and trespassing

Associated Press

Tags: Government, Joe Biden, politics, Polk County, Florida, Strange Florida
File photo. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
File photo. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HAINES CITY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man has been accused of stealing a bulldozer from a Florida construction site, driving it into a neighborhood and knocking down campaign signs for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to authorities and homeowners.

The man took the bulldozer in Haines City on Saturday and repeatedly destroyed Biden signs in full view of people who live in the neighborhood, witnesses said. James Blight was charged with grand theft auto and trespassing, according to the Haines City Police Department.

Former Vice Mayor Adam Burgess lives in the central Florida neighborhood, which he said is predominantly Black. He called it a hate crime.

“This man came onto my property, took the two Joe Biden signs I had in my yard and then came back with a bulldozer to run down my fence,” Burgess told Bay News 9.

Video taken by the news outlet showed the damaged fences. Blight was also accused of bulldozing down a city speed limit sign, among other signs.

Police said Blight claimed he was too drunk at the time to remember what happened. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Want more news like this? Click here to subscribe to ClickOrlando.com’s Strange Florida newsletter, delivered every Friday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.