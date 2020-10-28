Florida man accused of changing governor’s voter registration address

NAPLES, Fla. – A Florida man is accused of altering voter registration records for Gov. Ron DeSantis to change his address, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Agents said the governor tried to vote at his assigned polling location Monday afternoon but was told that his registration address had been changed to Pretty Lane in West Palm Beach.

The governor said he didn’t make the change so he authorized the FDLE to investigate what happened.

From there, agents said they contacted the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office to get logs showing when and where the governor’s voter information was accessed.

Those logs showed that the changes were made on a computer using a web browser by someone using an IP address that was linked to a Comcast internet subscription, according to the report.

A subpoena was issued for Comcast’s records, which led agents to 20-year-old Anthony Steven Guevara’s house in Naples, the affidavit said.

A search warrant was executed there Tuesday night and agents said they found evidence that Guevara had been doing Google searches about DeSantis before visiting Florida’s election website.

Officials said they also believe Guevara accessed voter registration records for Sen. Rick Scott, Michael Jordan and LeBron James but made no changes to those records.

“I am proud of the quick and detailed work of our agents on this case and appreciate the hard work of the offices of State Attorneys Amira Fox and Jack Campbell. FDLE is committed to ensuring the voting rights of Florida citizens are protected, and we will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners in ensuring the security of our elections,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen wrote in a news release.

Guevara is facing charges of unauthorized access of a computer and altering a voter registration without consent.

