Florida man accused of making bombs at home filled with explosive materials

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A search warrant stemming from an unrelated matter led deputies to find multiple homemade bombs and other explosive materials stashed at a residence in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Paul Thomas Giangrasso was initially arrested on Oct. 27 during an incident in which he pointed a gun at a deputy and screamed, “Shoot me right here, right now.”

After that arrest, deputies said they sought a risk protection order that required Giangrasso to surrender all of his guns and ammunition but Giangrasso didn’t want to hand over his firearms so a search warrant was sought instead.

Records show deputies executed that search warrant on Giangrasso’s property in Ocala on Monday and almost immediately noticed “items that appeared to be suspicious in nature to include wires that were connected to the residential electrical system and attached to metal mesh that was lined against numerous walls in the home.”

From there, the bomb squad was called in and determined that there was a container of Tannerite binary exploding rifle target in the master bedroom next to numerous packages of consumer-grade fireworks, according to the affidavit.

Also in that room, deputies said they found a metal container with a plastic lid that was covered in a dark powder, had holes drilled into it and had a firework-style fuse that was determined to be an improvised explosive device.

Records show five homemade explosive devices were found in the home and in a motorhome on the property: one made from a coffee can, one involving two modified shotgun shells, another made from a modified medicine bottle, one made from a plastic tube and the final one made from a white PVC pipe with two end caps attached and two pieces of braided wire coming from the side.

Military-style grenades, consumer-grade fireworks and explosive materials were also found on the property, according to the report.

Deputies said Giangrasso immediately requested his lawyer when he was asked about the explosives.

He’s facing charges of making a destructive device, violation of a risk protection order and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He’s being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

The explosive devices were rendered safe.