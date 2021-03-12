DPAC brings the magic of Disney Broadway to Frontyard Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is bringing Disney Broadway to its popular Frontyard Festival later this month.

According to the center’s website, stars Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) will perform during the The Music of Disney on Broadway show.

The show is scheduled for March 20 at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and March 21 at 8 p.m.

[TRENDING: 3 children, 2 adults killed in ‘horrific’ crash | $1,400 payments by this weekend?]

Officials said the stars will perform a number of popular Disney songs including some of the ones they originated on stage.

Ad

All four performers have been to Central Florida before while performing at Walt Disney World’s Epcot International Festival of the Arts. Brown and Strickland talked about performing at EPCOT during an interview last year, a month before Walt Disney World closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the interview below.

Scott is an Orlando native and graduated from Dr. Phillips High School.

“It will be the only thing of its kind happening in our country, and to say that I’m honored would be a huge understatement,” Scott said about the upcoming performance on Facebook.

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts began hosting the socially distanced Front Yard Festival in December 2020 to support the entertainment industry in Central Florida. The event features 380 metal pods spread out in the front yard of the Dr. Phillips Center. Each pod can sit up to five people and every pod is spaced out 6 feet apart from one another.

Ad

Currently, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has several shows planned for the festival through May.

Click here to get tickets to the The Music of Disney on Broadway performances.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.