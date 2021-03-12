Disney begins testing ‘Harmonious’ water effects at EPCOT

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World Imagineers began testing some of the water effects Thursday for the new upcoming show “Harmonious.”

The show will be one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever produced at a Disney park when it’s complete.

[TRENDING: 3 children, 2 adults killed in ‘horrific’ crash | Motorcyclist killed in crash -- with bear | $1,400 payments by this weekend?]

Guests visiting Thursday watched as one of the barges in World Showcase Lagoon began streaming water out of the barge and its large rotating arm.

Ad

Disney Imagineers said each barge will house a number of show elements including custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, colorful lights, lasers, pyrotechnics and more.

Just last week, Disney positioned the iconic six-story tall ring structure that will be the centerpiece of the show. Officials said the large barge will support a high-density water curtain, moving lights, fountains and more.

Disney Imagineers testing Harmonious Barges March 11 (Cindi Gilland)

During the day, Disney said the barge fountains will be on and provide new energy to World Showcase Lagoon before the spectacular begins.

Disney said “Harmonious” is still in its early stages of development and a debut date has not been decided.

Ad

This artist concept rendering shows how the floating platforms for “Harmonious” will feature daytime fountains. (Walt Disney World)

Guests can see just a glimpse of what the new show has to offer at the EPCOT Experience at the Odyssey Events Pavilion.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.