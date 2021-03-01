Disney rolls out circular, 6-story tall ‘Harmonious’ center barge

An iconic six-story tall central ring structure to be the centerpiece of “Harmonious,” the new nighttime spectacular coming to EPCOT, moves into position to begin testing on the theme park’s World Showcase Lagoon, Feb. 27, 2021, at Walt Disney World Resort

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World imagineers reached a new milestone Saturday in the development of the new EPCOT nighttime show “Harmonious.”

Saturday morning, officials rolled out the iconic six-story tall ring structure that will be the centerpiece of the new show. The new structure was rolled out about three months after Disney imagineers placed two other show barges into World Showcase Lagoon.

Once complete, Disney said “Harmonious” will be one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever produced at a Disney park.

“Early in our plans for the transformation of EPCOT, we recognized the power and potential this new show has to tell a story of global connection and celebration,” Disney leaders described on its blog. “This grand, original spectacular is a tribute to the power of story and song that unite us, leveraging music and visuals from across Disney and artists around the world.”

Ad

Full Screen 1 / 6 ‘Harmonious’ Show Centerpiece Begins Testing at World Showcase Lagoon

Disney said that its live entertainment technical designers across the country have been programming various elements of the show from media, fountains, lighting and pyrotechnics in a completely virtual environment.

Disney imagineers talked about the progress of the show in a clip put out over the weekend.

The new central barge will support a high-density water curtain, moving lights, fountains and more.

Disney said “Harmonious” is still in its early stages of development and a debut date has not been decided.

The new “Harmonious” will debut at EPCOT as one of the largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park. It will celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people the world over, carrying them away harmoniously on a stream of familiar Disney tunes reinterpreted by a diverse group of artists from around the globe. (Walt Disney World)

Guests can see just a glimpse of what the new show has to offer at the EPCOT Experience at the Odyssey Events Pavilion.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.