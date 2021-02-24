Walt Disney World testing nighttime show elements at theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla – Guests visiting Walt Disney World have begun to notice some nighttime show testing underway at both EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios this week.

Late Monday night, guests staying near EPCOT began to hear the familiar sounds of fireworks coming from EPCOT’s World Showplace Lagoon. One video captured from a guest at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort shows bursts of fireworks and colorful beams of lights, lighting up the night sky.

Take a look at the testing in the video below.

Back in December, Disney imagineers began the first steps of rolling out two large barges that will one day help bring to life the all-new nighttime show “Harmonious.”

Officials have said the show will be one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created.

It’ll feature the hallmarks of a Disney experience, including music and images, reimagined by diverse cultural musicians and artists from around the world.

Since the initial rollout, imagineers have been testing the barge’s large swinging arms during operating hours. Each barge will house a number of show elements including custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, colorful lights, lasers, pyrotechnics and more.

Disney said months ago that during the day, the barge fountains will be on and provide new energy to World Showcase Lagoon before the nighttime spectacular begins.

Harmonious signs posted around World Showcase Lagoon (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Guests visiting EPCOT are being made aware of the changes coming with “Harmonious” as newly installed signs are located around World Showcase Lagoon.

Meanwhile at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, theme park blogger BlogMickey.com, posted photos showing some lighting tests happening at the Fantasmic Theater Tuesday night after the park had closed.

Fantasmic Testing Underway (BlogMickey.com)

A recent flyover Sunday by blogger bioreconstruct shows Fantasmic’s waterfront remains dry after nearly a year-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aerial look at Fantasmic. Recently received some construction permits, along with other Walt Disney World show venues. pic.twitter.com/Z6DbOGgBdO — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 21, 2021

It’s important to note that Walt Disney World’s nighttime spectaculars are currently suspended under the resort’s phased reopening plans.

Disney officials have not said when these shows or Disney’s parades will return or debut.

