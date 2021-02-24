Hop into spring with these events at Gaylord Palms Resort

KISSIMMEE, Fla – Gaylord Palms Resort is shaking off the winter chill and welcoming its “Once Upon A Spring” programming which offers a lineup of more than 10-family events.

Running on select dates beginning March 12, guests will get the opportunity to experience the all-new interactive live show Paint Me A Fairytale, spring-inspired scavenger hunts, cookie decorating, art activities, live entertainment and more.

Officials said in a news release, the interactive show “Paint Me A Fairytale” will take guests on an enchanted adventure as Mother Goose uses her magic paintbrush to bring the pages of storybook favorites to life, including Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and The Princess and The Pea.

Paint Me A Fairytale (Gaylord Palms Resort)

As part of the event, guests will take home a custom watercolor paint set and coloring book. Reservations are required to attend.

The resort’s lush atrium of indoor gardens will be the home to seasonal scavenger hunts and the interactive live show Adventure Kids: Sprout into Spring.

Spring time cookie decorating will be happening on select dates at Old Hickory building.

Cookie decorating at Gaylord Palms Resort (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Officials said the event will also offer the imaginative walkthrough experience called the Eggspression Garden. Guests will an walk and see blossoming tulips, gigantic Easter eggs, a massive chocolate bunny and five additional spring-themed photo opportunities.

Once finished, guests can sip on craft cocktails and mocktails while checking out whimsical paintings at the ART bar located at the Castillo de San Marcos Fort.

The event is also offering a number of other activities, including:

Mr. & Mrs. Easter bunny character breakfast: on select dates through April 4, guests can meet the Easter Bunny while enjoying a delicious breakfast in the newly renovated Villa de Flora.

Springtime light display: The atrium high above the indoor gardens will light up as giant LED curtains vividly display flowers blooming, bunny rabbits scurrying, shooting stars and spring-colored kaleidoscopes.

Animal encounters: guests can enjoy up-close encounters with animals from Wild Florida and learn more about the Florida eco-system and the animals’ unique personalities.

Springtime pool party: Guests can enjoy fun in the sun with pool games, prizes, sing-a-longs and line dances at Cypress Springs Water Park. On March 1, the water park will open its thrilling new action river attraction Crystal River Rapids

Once Upon a Spring activities are available on select dates, including March 12-20, 25-27, April 1-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 30 and May 1, 7-8 and 14-15.

The resort is offering a special package with rates starting at $199.

Officials said the package includes overnight accommodations, a scavenger hunt booklet and tickets to the “Paint Me A Fairytale” interactive show.

The event is being developed under Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program and with enhanced protocols and social distancing measures in place.

Click here for more information on tickets and spring events.