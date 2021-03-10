Disney imagineers give first look at 50th anniversary Cinderella Castle décor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World Imagineers shared a first look Wednesday at some of the special 50th anniversary décor set to adorn Cinderella Castle.

In a short post on Instagram, Imagineers talked about the inspiration behind the new “EARidescent” decorations which features new rose gold colors, gold detailing and vibrant hues that pay tribute to the classic Disney animated film, Cinderella.

“This is super exciting. It’s not every day that we get to dress the castle for this like super incredible, very very important celebration,” said Chris Beatty, Creative Portfolio Executive for Walt Disney World Imagineering.

Décor package for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World (waltdisneyimagineering/instagram)

Last year Cinderella’s Castle received a beautiful new look featuring bold, shimmering and regal enhancements. Officials said as part of the 50th celebration the castle will receive even more additions.

“With this package through the decoration that we’re adding all this beautiful swags and the buntings and even the jewels, it’s just going to dress it in a way that’s just, it’s just fantastic and just beautiful when you first see it,” Beatty described.

Last month, Walt Disney World shared details about the 50th anniversary celebration which begins on Oct. 1.

Officials said Cinderella Castle will shimmer with pearls, jewels and royal blue ribbons. Imagineers said above the castle’s entrance gates will be a 50th anniversary crest.

artist rendering, Cinderella Castle becomes a Beacon of Magic in Magic Kingdom Park (Walt Disney World)

Disney Imagineers said they plan to share more details about the inspiration and design in the coming weeks and months ahead.

