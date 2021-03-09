Spring break crowds leave Walt Disney World reservations booked up

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World will be a very busy place for spring breakers starting next week.

According to Walt Disney World’s ticket reservation system, the resort has no reservations available for any of its four theme parks from March 13 through 19.

[TRENDING: Video: Arrest of Naked Cowboy at Bike Week | 36,000 Fla. Republicans leave GOP | Man rescued 135 miles off Fla. coast]

Ad

This impacts Disney theme park ticketed guests, resort guests and its annual passholders.

Reservations are available at select parks for theme park ticketed guests and resort guests beginning on March 20.

Disney annual passholders will see more reservation opportunities available beginning on March 22.

Annual passholder reservations as of March 9, 2021 (Disney)

Reservation availability changes on a daily basis and could change since the posting of this article on March 9, 2021

Park reservations are required, as all four theme parks are still operating at 35% capacity to help limit the number of people in the park at once. In addition to face coverings, Disney is still requiring guests to undergo temperature screenings before entering any of its parks and guests are required to practice social distancing.

On Sunday, Walt Disney World reopened Blizzard Beach for the first time since it closed last year. The water park does not require a reservation, however, reservation requirements are subject to change.

Ad

The water park is operating in alignment with the health and safety measures implemented throughout Walt Disney World Resort such as enhanced cleaning, temperature checks and physical distancing. Guests may remove masks while traveling to the water slides but masks are not be permitted in the water or on the attractions.

Disney's Blizzard Beach reopened March 7, 2021, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The water park offers thrilling attractions and relaxation for all ages with unique spaces for every member of the family to enjoy. (Kent Phillips, photographer) (Walt Disney World)

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.