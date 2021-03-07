Man rescued by Coast Guard after vessel capsizes near Daytona Beach

A 65-year-old man was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday after his 38-foot sailing vessel capsized 135 miles east of Daytona Beach, according to the Coast Guard.

The man was hoisted from the ship by a helicopter and taken to Daytona International Airport to receive treatment for lacerations and a broken arm.

The mane sent a message to a dispatch center saying he had experienced a head injury and his vessel was taking on water.

“This case demonstrates the reliability and safety blanket provided by various types of emergency distress beacons,” said Lt. Shawn Antonelli, Command Duty Officer of District Seven Command Center. “It’s important for mariners to carry different forms of safety equipment and provide a float plan to family or friends so the Coast Guard can be notified if they don’t arrive to their destination as scheduled.”

The Coast Guard urges mariners to always have the proper safety gear on board when getting on the water and if transiting off-shore to always have an emergency position locator beacon on board.