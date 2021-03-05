Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights 2021, Beetlejuice returning for new scares

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort announced Friday that Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice will be the first house for this year’s return of the popular Halloween Horror Nights.

The Beetlejuice haunted house will let people to enter the world of the 1988 film.

Guests will wander checkered hallways and through the model graveyard as the infamous bio-exorcist, Beetlejuice, haunts you at every turn.

Full Screen 1 / 4 BEETLEJUICE HAUNTED HOUSE

Last year, fans of the popular character had a short, limited two-day opportunity to experience the house during Universal’s daytime Halloween event which included two modified haunted houses, trick-or-treating and a scavenger hunt.

Ad

[TRENDING: Where school staff, child care workers can get the vaccine| 80th annual Daytona Beach Bike Week starts | When could Orange County could lift its mask mandate]

The popular character also had a prominent influence on the merchandise and tribute store.

Universal Orlando was forced to cancel its original plans for the 30th year of Halloween Horror Nights due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ad

According to the Halloween Horror Nights website, officials have a number of new terrifying haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment planned.

Universal Orlando said it’s continuing to monitor the environment and will be implementing enhanced health and safety procedures for its operation of Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

Last October, Universal posted a video on YouTube talking about the development of some of its haunted houses. During that time, officials said that the house “Puppet Theater: Captive Audience” would be an original house during the 2021 event. However, the house is not being listed on the Halloween Horror Night website.

Halloween Horror Nights 2021 begins Sept. 3 and runs through Halloween.

Click here to learn more.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.