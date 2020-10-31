It’s showtime: Universal surprises horror nights fans with ‘Beetlejuice’ house

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando surprised Halloween Horror Nights fans with a “Beetlejuice“ themed house Saturday morning. Universal described the house on its mobile app.

“Enter the world of the original film, more twisted and terrifying as ever. Wander checkered hallways and through the model graveyard as the infamous bio-exorcist , Beetejuice, haunts you, taunts you and torments you at every turn.”

The new house will be in a building near the E.T. attraction at Universal Studios. The popular 80‘s character has had a prominent influence in this year’s merchandise. Universal even highlighted Beetlejuice in this year‘s tribute store. Guests could come face-to-face with the original character, his neon-lit and foam ridden grave, Dante’s inferno room, the afterlife waiting room and the ghostly Maitland couple.

Universal Orlando Resort Reveals the Final Two Highly-Themed Rooms of Its Popular Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store – Including an All-New Space Inspired by Pop Culture Legend, Beetlejuice (Universal Orlando)

Universal said on social media that the new house would be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Operating hours are subject to change, and officials said the house may be limited as leaders continue to manage attendance in the theme parks. Universal is encouraging guests to check the it’s mobile app for the latest.

The new house joins a list of fall activities which include two haunted houses and a scavenger hunt which run through Nov. 1.