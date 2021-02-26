6 things we can’t wait to do when Universal’s Volcano Bay reopens

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando Resort is set to welcome guests back to its Volcano Bay water park this Saturday.

Officials closed the park on Nov. 1 for planned seasonal maintenance on attractions and areas of the park. When the park reopens there are a ton of things that we can’t wait to experience again. So grab your TapuTapu and let’s dive in.

Ko’okiri Body Plunge

Ko’okiri Body Plunge (Universal Orlando Blog)

I don’t know about you, but nothing is more thrilling and slightly terrifying than this attraction at Volcano Bay. After climbing about 125 feet up the Krakatau water volcano, and passing other slides like Kala and Tai Nui, guests are forced to look out over the theme park’s Waturi Beach below.

Your once nerves of steel begin to sink as you step inside the attraction’s clear tube chamber and a door is closed in front of you. Just as you get comfortable inside, your heart begins to pound to the rhythm of the Waturi tribal drums. The music progressively gets louder and before you know it the floor drops out from under you and you’re sent flying down a 70-degree fall.

Krakatau Aqua Coaster

Krakatau Aqua Coaster (Universal Orlando)

After splashing down and catching your breath from Ko’okiri Body Plunge we have to check out everyone’s favorite attraction, the Krakatau Aqua Coaster.

Located just around the corner, families of four board a canoe style raft and slide around the misty inner dark workings of the Krakatau water volcano. This ride is part water ride, part coaster. You will zip up and down before you plunge through a shimmering waterfall.

If body slides are not your style, this ride is something you should try next time you’re at the park.

Ohno & Ohyah Drop Slides

Also on this adrenaline junkie’s list of things to do is the Ohno & Ohyah Drop Slides.

Located directly next to the giant Krakatau water volcano, guests can ascend down one or two fast-moving water slides before being dropped high above the water. There is a big difference between these two slides. Ohya (the green slide) drops you at four feet while Ohno (purple) drops you six feet above the water.

Get ready to scream!

Visit Vol: the fire spirit of Krakatau

Volcano Bay (Universal Orlando)

Lets calm things down a bit and go inside the Krakatau water volcano. Inside is where we chat with the ancient spirit of Krakatau: Vol.

Just beyond the waterfalls guests can interact with the fire spirit and learn the true story about Volcano Bay. I’m pretty sure the first time I visited Vol I had no idea he existed until something randomly started talking to me. The whimsical and mysterious talking head will interact with you for several minutes before creating an interactive experience. Don’t forget while you’re in the dark tunnels to use your TapuTapu to interact with some of the things on the walls.

TeAwa The Fearless River

TeAwa the Fearless River (Universal Orlando)

After all those other thrilling attractions I listed above, some people might want a moment of Zen on the Kopiko Wai Winding River. But me on the other hand, I will be heading to TeAwa Fearless River. Grab a life jacket and get ready for the choppy and winding river that is packed full of surprises.

It has currents and waves and is a perfect thing to do if you’re waiting on your next TapuTapu ride time.

Relax with a drink in hand

Volcano Bay drinks (Universal Orlando)

The last thing we want to do is sit back and relax under a palm tree. Volcano bay has a number of great foods and drinks to enjoy.

One drink we can’t wait to try again is Vol’s Fire Punch or the Ko’okiri Plunge. If you want a beer, be sure to try the Volcano Blossom. Universal described it as a light pilsner beer certain to please with tropical fruit flavors. All of these drinks can be found at the Dancing Dragons Boat Bar in the Wave Village.

Cheers.

When Volcano Bay reopens health and safety measures will remain in place similar to the measures when it reopened last summer.

Guests will be required to have their temperature checked and limited capacity at the park is still in place. Face coverings are required inside restaurants, retail locations and while entering and leaving the park. Masks are not permitted on the water slides and in the pools.

Click here to learn more about tickets and information to Volcano Bay.

