Universal’s Velocicoaster shows its teeth as construction walls come down

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando officials brought down construction walls Tuesday on the new anticipated attraction, Jurassic World: Velocicoaster.

[TRENDING: HOA charges family $927 for trash on curb | Doctor faces hate crime charge in social distancing attack | Mandatory vaccines for first responders?]

Ad

Up until now, guests have been eagerly awaiting a chance to look beyond the paddock walls to see the twists and turns along with everything the coaster has to offer.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 5 Jurassic World Velocicoaster

In addition to the construction walls being brought down, the theme park also unveiled new merchandise in a number of its gift shops.

Products include a number of Velocicoaster themed t-shirts, pins, mugs, shot glasses and socks.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 7 Jurassic World Velocicoaster Merchandise

The new coaster is scheduled to open this summer at Islands of Adventure.

Creators said the ride will feature a series of intense maneuvers including two pulse-pounding launches, one reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds. Riders will go airborne as they reach a 155 feet “top hat” element before falling into a thrilling drop.

Work on new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster being done on Feb. 20 (McReynolds)

The attraction will also feature a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll above the Islands of Adventure lagoon.

Ad

Officials said that fans will feel the rush of the hunt as they race alongside a pack of raptors through jungle-like terrain.

Just last month, Universal fans began to see new dinosaur statues being installed around the new attraction triggering the excitement.

Officials have been testing the coaster on a more consistent basis during park hours.

Universal has not announced an official opening date but one is expected soon.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.