More dinosaur statues arrive at Universal’s Jurassic World Velocicoaster

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal continues to make progress on its new ride the Jurassic World: Velocicoaster.

This past weekend, guests begin noticing construction crews installing additional statues of the prehistoric predators. One pair of velociraptors could be seen on top of the attraction’s entrance, which is still be constructed, while the other set is on top of pedestals near the bridge that connects Jurassic Park to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Guests may remember that this is not the first sight of the iconic dinosaurs at the attraction. Last August, people saw the large statues of the dinosaurs being lifted into areas behind the construction walls. Aerial views now show those statues near the roller coaster tracks.

The new coaster is scheduled to open this summer at Islands of Adventure and will send riders twisting and soaring across 4,700 feet of track as they encounter near-misses, launches and 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime. Universal fans are counting down the days.

Until that time comes, fans visiting Islands of Adventure are getting the opportunity to see the ride testing, which seems to be happening more often. On the backside of the attraction, guests are also taking note of the beautiful blue and red lighting that illuminates the paddock area.

Last year, Universal officials released a video that showed the ride vehicle that will go up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air.

Check it out below.