Crews make progress on M&M store coming to Disney Springs

M&M's store at Disney Springs still under construction

ORLANDO, Fla – More than a year after it was announced, construction crews are making significant progress on the new M&M’s store coming to Disney Springs.

The new state-of-the-art location is located next to Splitsville Luxury Lanes and the NBA Experience. Over the past week, crews have lifted a giant red M&M’s logo onto the side of the bright yellow facade.

New photos show spots where smaller M&M’s lighting will be placed on the building in the days to come.

M&M store under construction at Disney Springs Jan. 16, 2021 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Disney Springs said the store will have a signature chocolate wall and photo-ops with the lovable M&M’s characters.

M&M’s previously had a location at the Florida Mall, but that has since closed in anticipation of this new location.

A rendering of the final project can be seen below.

Rendering of new M&M’S Orlando store coming to Disney Springs (Disney Parks Blog)

Last year, Disney officials said the new store will be an immersive experience that will be colorful and make lasting memories for fans of all ages.

The Mars Retail Group currently has six M&M’s locations around the globe including spots in London, Las Vegas and Shanghai.

The Disney Springs location was originally scheduled to open last year, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the opening.

Walt Disney World has not announced an opening date for the Disney Springs location.

