Swashbuckling fun arrives at Gaylord Palms’ Pirate and Princess Weekends

KISSIMMEE, Fla – Gaylord Palms Resort has welcomed back its Pirate and Princess Weekends.

Running until March 7, the event transports guests on a pirate- and princess-filled adventure inside the resort’s lush atrium as well as outside at the at Cypress Springs Water Park. Guests will hear tales of adventure, pirate-inspired music and enjoy a sip of the captain’s brew inside the new Pirate Speakeasy.

New for this year’s event, the resort is offering an exciting and interactive experience, the Pirate Outpost Invasion. The new experience is taking over the Old Hickory Steakhouse, which is currently not being used in Gaylord Palms’ Everglades Swamp.

Pirate & Princess Weekends (Gaylord Palms Resort)

“Pirate outpost invasion is a live immersive experience, and we were inspired by obviously doing the event of pirates, which was very Florida, very local, but taking that story one step further,” said Niko Nickolaou, creative director at Gaylord Hotels. “It’s fun, and it’s catered towards creating those family memories.”

The Pirate Outpost Invasion takes guests into three different pirate experiences. Guests first sit down to learn about how to become a jolly pirate.

Morgain, the Warden of the Pirate Outpost (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Pirate Morgain, who is the warden of the Everglades outpost, teaches guests through a comedic song about the importance of hoisting the sails, searching, digging up the treasure and making port.

Guests will then be served the captain’s brew as they come face-to-face with Princess Orange Blossom who has stashed her treasure away from the pirates, and just when she thinks its safe, she is outsmarted.

Pirate Invasion Outpost at Gaylord Palms Resort (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

After taking the pirate oath, a limited number of guests at a time will get to meet the head of the pirate crew, Captain Hornswoggle.

Captain Hornswoggle at Pirate and Princess Weekends at Gaylord Palms Resort (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The experience ends with a trip to hear the tales of the princess and the swordmistress in the interactive show “Princess Academy.”

Outside of the Pirate Outpost Invasion, guests will also get to visit the all-new Pirate Speakeasy. Guests can purchase and sip five drinks fit for a pirate.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 4 Pirate Speakeasy at Gaylord Palms Resort

Drinks include:

Bottom of the Barrel: Four roses bourbon, blood orange syrup, cardamom bitters

Pirates Remedy: Cruzan tequila, myers rum, triple sec, pineapple, orange and cranberry juices

Captain’s Pirate Stocks: Captain Morgan spiced rum, cinnamon cream soda, ginger beer, butterscotch foam

Starlight Princess: Absolut raspberry vodka, cranberry juice, cranberry-rosemary syrup with princess dust sprinkled on top

The Kraken: Non-Alcoholic, lemonade and blue butterfly pea flower

Guests can also explore nature during the “Adventure Kids: Join the Club” show.

Families can join Sophie, Ava the alligator and Seth the sea turtle as they learn, imagine, discover and explore. The kid’s show ends with Ava the alligator talking about how she earned her moral compass, learning about what is right, and what is wrong.

Sophie, Ava the pirate Alligator and Seth the sea turtle in Gaylord Palm's Adventure Kids show (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The event is also offering a number of daily activities, including:

The Princess’ shiny stash treasure hunt: the princess has hidden her kingdom’s precious treasures throughout the resort’s 4.5 acres of indoor gardens for guests to find.

Pirate & Princess light display: the resort’s St. Augustine Atrium will dazzle with colorful lights and imagery creating the perfect close to a day of exciting adventure.

Wildlife Rescue Experience: guests will track down endangered species and help ensure that they are monitored for their protection. The virtual adventure highlights indigenous animals from Florida and, with the magic of augmented reality, brings them to life before the participants’ eyes.

Gaylord Palms is offering a special package for Pirate and Princess Weekends, starting at $189. The package includes overnight accommodations, a Princess’ Shiny Stash Treasure Hunt Booklet and tickets to the new Pirate Outpost Invasion interactive show.

The event is being developed under Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program and with enhanced protocols and social distancing measures in place.

Click here to learn more about Pirate and Princess Weekends.