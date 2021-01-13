Universal Orlando goes international with upcoming Mardi Gras event

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando Resort is set to begin its upcoming Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval on Feb. 6.

Officials said for the first time ever, guests will take a culinary journey tasting more than 70 delectable dishes and beverages from 13 locations around the world.

Some flavors include dishes from Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Italy, France, Germany, Spain and other regions including the home of Mardi Gras, New Orleans. Members of Universal’s culinary team said they’re bringing the Mardi Gras savory delights to select menus at Universal CityWalk and Universal Orlando resort hotels.

Click here to see the menu of food options available.

Joining the flavors of the festival will be live entertainment including energetic dancers and stilt performers in extraordinary costumes, brass band musicians and thousands of colorful Mardi Gras beads.

In years past, Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration included musical concerts and an incredible parade. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, both of these types of events will not take place. Instead, Universal said the intricately detailed Mardi Gras floats will be stationed throughout the theme park.

On Thursday, Universal officials shared a first look inside the all-new Mardi Gras tribute store. The location will return stocked with new merchandise that will give guests the perfect look for the epic celebration.

Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration begins on Feb. 6 and runs through March 28 and is free with park admission.

Universal said it will be selling tasting lanyards that will allow guests to try multiple food samples across the theme park.

Universal annual passholders will have an exclusive tasting lanyard that can be purchased for the event. Passholders can also pick-up a free Mardi Gras themed magnet and button at the passholder lounge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during operating hours.

Now through March 31, any guest who purchases a two-park annual or seasonal pass will receive three extra months free to enjoy at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.