‘A Day in the Park with Barney’ goes extinct at Universal Orlando

A Day in the Park with Barney show at Universal Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando is bidding farewell to everyone’s once favorite purple dinosaur, Barney.

Universal officials responded to people on Twitter Wednesday explaining that “A Day in the Park with Barney” show had been permanently closed.

The children’s show is located in Universal Studios’ Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone. The area is home to older attractions like the E.T. Adventure, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Fievel’s Playland and Curious George Goes to Town.

Yes, A Day in the Park with Barney has permanently closed at Universal Studios Florida. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 3, 2021

A Day in the Park with Barney had been at Universal Orlando for 25 years.

It first opened to the public in 1995 when the television show was a staple among children’s programming. Over the years, the appeal and attraction of Barney began to disappear as the TV show vanished from airwaves and products featuring the purple dinosaur were no longer found on store shelves.

Ad

The attraction’s preshow featured the forgetful-minded character Mr. (Mrs.) Peekaboo who would sing and dance before telling guests to use their imagination to get to Barney’s park. Once inside, Barney, Baby Bop and B.J. would appear to sing fun and educational songs. Barney would then sing his iconic “I Love You” song before bidding farewell. Guests would exit the theater and experience Barney’s Backyard play area and gift shop.

A Day in the Park with Barney at Universal Orlando. February 4, 2021 (WKMG-TV)

Check out an advertisement of the show when it first premiered at Universal Studios in 1995 below.

Universal Orlando said on Twitter that it’s constantly evaluating guest experiences and at times making adjustments.

There’s no word on what will replace the Barney show in the future.

Stay in the loop with the latest theme park scoops with our newsletter bringing you the best of Central Florida’s attractions. Click here to subscribe.