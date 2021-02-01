Blue Man Group is leaving Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Blue Man Group is bidding farewell to Universal Orlando Resort.

The show, known for silent blue men, and combinations of paint, color, lights and music, said that after a 14-year run it would be leaving Central Florida.

While this is the end of our run at Universal Orlando, we hope our fans will visit when we safely reopen in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston. 💙 pic.twitter.com/09Votg0zuu — Blue Man Group (@bluemangroup) February 1, 2021

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced all the theme parks and shows to close, the Blue Man Group was entertaining audiences nightly at the resort.

“Blue Man Group will not be returning to Universal Orlando as we move to adjust our entertainment for the future,” Universal officials said in a statement. “For more than a decade, Blue Man Group has brought its unique style of entertainment to our guests – and we are grateful for the chance to have been home to their Orlando show.”

The show is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil, who has been struggling since the pandemic began. Last year, the company was forced to lay off thousands of employees and file for bankruptcy protection as they paused performances across the world.

The Blue Man Group first began at Universal Orlando back in 2007 and has been operating in a building located in between Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. The same building was once occupied by Nickelodeon Studios. It permanently closed in 2005.

No word on what will replace the show in the future.

