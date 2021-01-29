ICON Park breaks ground on two record-setting attractions

ORLANDO, Fla – ICON Park broke ground Friday morning on two new record-setting attractions, the ICON Park Drop Tower and the ICON Park Slingshot.

Both attractions are scheduled to open this December and usher in a new line of thrill rides for the entertainment complex which already serves home to The Wheel and Orlando Starflyer.

“We’re thrilled. This is a great day. ICON Park really will be the land of the giants.” said Chris Jaskiewicz, President and CEO at ICON Park. “Four, 400 foot high rides, skyscraper height, we already have two, and when you add these two it’s really special.”

The ICON Park Drop Tower will stand at 430 feet lifting 30 riders up to see the beautiful sites, including International Drive. It will then tilt forward 30 degrees and drop riders in a 400-foot free fall at speeds of over 75 mph, officials explained.

Sitting next to the drop tower will be the ICON Park Slingshot. Officials said Friday the ride will reach 300 feet and will launch two riders out of an “exploding volcano” to approximately 450 feet into the sky at more than 100 mph.

“We are so delighted to have these new attractions come to I-Drive. We think they are going to be a major boost to our total resorts estimation, gives us even more attractions, more reasons for people to come and visit,” said Maria Triscari, President and CEO of the International Drive Resort area Chamber of Commerce.

The Slingshot Group of Companies is bringing the new thrills to Orlando. The company owns five slingshot attractions including locations in Panama City Beach and Daytona Beach.

“We’ve had tremendous support,” said Owner Ritchie Armstrong. “We’ve been working with ICON Park now since 2016, we opened the Staflyer in 2018, absolutely delighted to be opening these two new attractions in 2021, and we’re very, very proud of the world-class attractions that we do create.

The new attractions are scheduled to open in December, just in time for the holidays.

ICON Park recently opened the new Museum of Illusions and is looking to open a new attraction called “The Game” in just two months. They’re also renovating The Wheel house and looking to add new tenants to the entertainment complex soon.

