SeaWorld Orlando to host Elmo’s birthday celebration

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando will soon celebrate the birthday of the popular Sesame Street character, Elmo, beginning this weekend.

The birthday celebration kicks off Saturday and will feature physically distant meet-and-greets with Elmo and his friends, a family-friendly DJ, scavenger hunts and a number of fun photo opportunities. The party will happen on select dates through Feb. 3.

According to SeaWorld Orlando’s website, the birthday celebration will begin at 11 a.m. most days inside the park’s Sesame Street Land.

Guests can start their day early and have a fun-filled breakfast with Elmo and friends. Click here to make a reservation.

The birthday celebration is included with park admission but does require a reservation ahead of arrival.

SeaWorld Orlando has put a number of health and safety protocols in place including temperature screenings, face-covering requirements,and physical distancing reminders.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is scheduled to begin on Feb. 5.

