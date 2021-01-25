Expect more monkey business with Disney’s new Jungle Cruise storyline

ORLANDO, Fla – Things are going to get even wilder on Walt Disney World’s Jungle Cruise.

Theme park officials said on Monday that the iconic Jungle Cruise attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland is getting an update very soon.

The enhancements include a new storyline that will not only put a Skipper on board your boat but also inside the attraction itself. Disney said the changes will also bring new humor and will reflect and value the diversity of the world.

“For the first time ever, the skipper role will not only be that of a live experienced and witty guide but also represented by a show figure within the attraction itself,” said Disney Imagineer, Kevin Lively. “In fact, the expedition will go up a tree after their sunken boat splits apart and chimps board the wreckage, with monkey business ensuing.”

Disney officials released two images of the enhancements that are coming including a render of monkeys on a half-sunken boat.

Disney's Jungle Cruise (Disney Parks Blog)

“As Imagineers, it is our responsibility to ensure experiences we create and stories we share reflect the voices and perspectives of the world around us. With Jungle Cruise, we’re bringing to life more of what people love- the humor and wit of our incredible skippers, while making needed updates,” said Carmen Smith, a creative development executive with Walt Disney Imagineering.

Fans of the popular attraction will also get to see the return of the Mekong Maiden and Kwango Kate steamer. The 10-minute, 10,000-mile journey at the theme park transports guests through the vast jungles of the Amazon, Nile and even the “backside of water” in a quirky and fun adventure.

Disney announced last year that it’s other popular attraction, Splash Mountain, is slated to be rethemed to the “Princess and the Frog.”

No word on when the changes will begin at either attraction.

