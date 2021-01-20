Walt Disney World closes Hall of Presidents, prepares for Biden replica

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents is now closed for refurbishment.

The attraction at Magic Kingdom’s Liberty Square closed Tuesday night, on the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

A Disney spokeswoman said Wednesday morning that during the closure a Biden audio-animatronic will be added. A timeline of the closure was not provided.

President Biden will take the stage with 44 other animatronic predecessors. Disney officials said on its blog that the Hall of Presidents carries a legacy and passion for American history that has been part of Disney parks for more than 50 years.

President Donald Trump’s figure was added in December 2017, 11 months after his inauguration and following a months-long transformation that included new technology enhancements.

