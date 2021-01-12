Meet Ranger, Animal Kingdom’s newest baby rhino

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World officials on Tuesday finally announced the name of the newest baby white rhino born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom last October.

The new rhino, born to mother Kendi, has been given the name Ranger.

In an adorable video posted on Disney’s blog, it shows Ranger playing and adapting well with the crash (group) of rhinoceroses. Disney officials said that the keeper team wanted the baby rhino’s name to have special significance, as well as honor the wildlife rangers who protect rhinos around the world.

“We try not to have favorites, but our baby rhino has won us over with his spunky and curious nature. It has been a delight to see how much progress he has made as he in his development – from the close bond he has with his mom, to enjoying a good wallow in the mud, or zooming at objects with his budding horn. He is truly coming into his own and brimming with confidence” officials said on Disney’s blog.

Disney officials said mom Kendi was paired with dad Dugan through one of Disney’s species survival plans, which are overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species. White rhinos are an endangered species with a near-threatened status. The pairing of Kendi and Dungan can also be seen in the Disney+ series, the “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.”

Ranger born at Disney's Animal Kingdom in October 2020 (Disney)

Keepers at Animal Kingdom said they plan to share more information when Ranger finally makes his debut onto the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Ranger is not the only baby news at Walt Disney World. Two other rhinos at the park are also expecting. Jao is in the fall of this year, and Lola should give birth in fall or winter of this year.