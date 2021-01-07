Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew opens at Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla – Disney Springs now has a new place to chow down on some sweet treats.

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew opened its doors to long lines of people Wednesday at the entertainment complex. The new business took over the former Pop Gallery, in between Splitsville Luxury Lanes and the AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24 theater.

Everglazed Donuts at Disney Springs (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The outside of the building features beautiful graphic pops of color, iconic signage like “Florida born and glazed,” and an outdoor seating area known as the “donut garden.” To help accommodate the crowds Wednesday, the new business placed social distancing markers on the ground and allowed a select number of people inside the shop at a time.

Everglazed Donuts at Disney Springs (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Everglazed is also making it easy to check out the menu by placing a QR code near the beginning of the line. Officials said the donuts are each handcrafted, which can be seen from the outside windows.

Everglazed offers both its traditional donuts and the “funky bunch,” which includes a cinnamon toast crunch and peanut butter explosion donut.

Peanut Butter Explosion donut from Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew at Disney Springs (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The new shop is open daily at Disney Springs from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.